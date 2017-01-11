Ed Sheeran reveals ‘÷’ album tracklist

It will include new singles 'Shape Of You' and 'Castle On The Hill'

Ed Sheeran has shared his new album tracklist in an Instagram post.

The singer-songwriter returned last Friday (January 6) after a three-year hiatus with two new songs, ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’. Both songs immediately smashed the existing Spotify record for one-day streams.

The singles will precede the release of his third album, entitled ‘÷’, which will arrive “soon”.

Now, Sheeran has uploaded a photo which appears to list the songs from the album. The record will be 12 tracks in length, including the two recently released singles.

See below:

The tracklisting is as follows:

‘Eraser’

‘Castle On The Hill’

‘Dive’

‘Shape Of You’

‘Perfect’

‘Galway Girl’

‘Happier’

‘Hearts Don’t Break Around Here’

‘New Man’

‘What Do I Know?’

‘How Would You Feel (Paean)’

‘Supermarket Flowers’

Sheeran recently insisted that he doesn’t care whether people think he’s a “credible” recording artist or not.

“I don’t really care,” he told Radio X. “I had Van Morrison take me for breakfast and tell me he loved me and I’ve had Eric Clapton come to my house for dinner – I’ve gone to his house for dinner and he tells me that he likes my music.”

“Those are the two people that got me started in music and they like me,” he continued. “Why the hell would I care about someone I’ve never met who I don’t know their opinion and I don’t know them as people. But I do know that my heroes like my music, so I don’t care If I’m credible or not, because In their world I am and that makes me credible in my world.”

Sheeran added: “I see a lot of people taking pops at me… People that I don’t listen to their music, they’ll have a pop as if I’m meant to care. And I don’t at all.”

He has also revealed that he gave mega-hit ‘Love Yourself’ to Justin Bieber because it “wouldn’t have made it” onto his new album.

Sheeran also claimed last weekend that Eminem made Kendrick Lamar prove that he didn’t use a ghostwriter.