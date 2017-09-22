Ed Sheeran smashes Drake’s record for the most-streamed song ever on Spotify

The overwhelming success of 'Shape Of You' has earned the Suffolk singer the honour

Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Shape Of You’ has surpassed Drake‘s ‘One Dance’ as Spotify’s most-streamed song ever.

The 26-year-old artist – who released his third album ‘÷’ earlier this year – has managed to dethrone the Canadian rapper on the streaming platform when it comes to numbers, with the album’s lead single clearly in high demand among his listeners.

‘Shape Of You’, which was released on January 6 this year, has now clocked up 1,318,420,396 streams, according to newly-published figures. This huge number exceeds the total amount of streams of ‘One Dance’ (which came out on April 5, 2016), which currently has 1,317,143,742 plays.

‘One Dance’ had held the title of most-streamed Spotify song since last October, when it overtook Major Lazer‘s hit single ‘Lean On’.

Sheeran has previously shattered two Spotify records, with ‘÷’ breaking first-day streaming records for an album back in March. ‘Shape Of You’ also holds the record for the highest amount of one-day streams.

Elsewhere, former Mercury Prize winner Benjamin Clementine has hit out at Sheeran’s nomination for this year’s prize – which was won by Sampha.

Clementine won the prestigious award in 2015 for his acclaimed debut album ‘At Least For Now’ – beating the likes of Jamie xx, Florence + The Machine and Wolf Alice.