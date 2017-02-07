Ed Sheeran might get a tattoo of Elton John on his arse

Singer says it's 'weird being able to call Elton a friend'

Ed Sheeran has joked that he might get a tattoo of Elton John on his arse.

The British singer, who releases new album ‘÷’ in March, recently spoke to BeBox Music when asked whether he would rather have a rear tattoo of Taylor Swift or Elton.

Sheeran replied: “I reckon Elton’s face because he’s always asking me to sit on it. He fucking does; I’m not even joking”.

Recently speaking about his friendship with Elton John, Sheeran said: “There are lots of pinch-me moments in my career, and I think the way you don’t turn yourself insane is to just roll with them and don’t think about them too much. But, obviously, it’s weird being able to call Elton a friend.”

Sheeran announced tour dates last month. The singer-songwriter’s UK and Ireland leg will include two shows apiece in Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and London, all taking place in April and May.

The tour will begin in March in mainland Europe before heading to the UK and Ireland. Sheeran has also announced dates in South America, Central America and Mexico for May and June.

Sheeran will play:



Dublin, 3 Arena (April 12, 13)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (16, 17)

Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (19, 20)

Manchester, Arena (22, 23)

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (25, 26)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (28, 29)

London, The O2 (May 1, 2)