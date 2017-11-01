Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Emeli Sande and more join anti-orphanage ‘End The Silence’ charity campaign

Hope and Homes for Children are attempting to aid 120,000 children in Ugandan and Rwandan orphanages

A whole host of famous names have joined the ‘End The Silence’ campaign from Hope and Homes for Children, who are trying to find aid for 120,000 children in Ugandan and Rwandan orphanages.

Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Mark Ronson, Emeli Sande and more stars are making exclusive videos on YouTube, and sharing their most precious childhood songs and memories.

Watch a playlist of the ‘End The Silence’ videos below. Hope and Homes for Children are seeking to raise £1.5 million by December 27, which is set to be match pound-for-pound by the UK government.

Damon Albarn, Bastille’s Dan Smith, The Clash’s Paul Simonon, Rudimental’s Amir Amor, Hozier, and Anne-Marie are all set to join the campaign in the coming weeks.

Mark Waddington, CEO of Hope and Homes for Children, explained: “When a baby in an orphanage cries and nobody comes to comfort them, they learn not to cry.

“By internalising their pain, they suffer lifelong mental and physical damage. Deprived of love, life, and hope, these children grow up in silence. They never hear laughter or music. These children will never experience the love and protection only a family can offer.

“The idea of a childhood of silence and neglect in an orphanage – without love, family and music – is unacceptable. By joining the world’s top musicians in sharing your most precious childhood musical memory, you can help us to end the silence.”