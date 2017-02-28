Watch Ed Sheeran rap as he reveals new song ‘Eraser’

Singer-songwriter delivers new SBTV live session

Ed Sheeran has debuted a new song in a live session for SBTV.

The rap-heavy ‘Eraser’ will feature on Sheeran’s upcoming third album ‘÷’, which is released on March 3. Prior to this new track, the singer-songwriter had already released singles ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’, plus the song ‘How Would You Feel (Paean)’.

Sheeran delivered a new ‘F64’ session for SBTV to mark the 10th anniversary of the UK urban music channel and the 7th anniversary of his own first SBTV video.

At the weekend, Ed Sheeran was accidentally announced for Glastonbury 2017. It is not clear whether he will indeed appear at the festival this year.

Meanwhile, Wiley has hailed Ed Sheeran as a ‘Godlike Genius’. Speaking to NME at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 earlier this month, where he picked up the Outstanding Contribution To Music Award, Wiley said: “Next year, Godlike Genius [Award], you need to be giving it to Ed Sheeran. He’s a Godlike Genius, he’s a mate, but more importantly he’s a great musician.”

Ed Sheeran’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below:

London, Royal Albert Hall (March 28)

Dublin, 3 Arena (April 12, 13)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (16, 17)

Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (19, 20)

Manchester, Arena (22, 23)

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (25, 26)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (28, 29)

London, The O2 (May 1, 2)

