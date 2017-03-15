Ed Sheeran fans confused as #sheeranalbumparty trends on Twitter

It's a tribute to Susan Boyle's notorious #susanalbumparty of 2012.

Ed Sheeran fans have been confused this morning as the ambiguous hashtag #sheeranalbumparty trends on Twitter.

The hashtag was started by BBC Radio 1’s Greg James in tribute to Susan Boyle’s legendary #susanalbumparty of 2012, which was started by Boyle’s record label without anyone spotting the sexual innuendo.

Some Sheeran fans are clearly amused by the joke, but others seem more confused by it. Check out a selection of their Twitter reactions below.

Sadly, Sheeran himself has yet to share his thoughts on the #sheeranalbumparty.

Meanwhile, Sheeran has announced that he will be playing a huge show in London right before Glastonbury 2017. Fans are now speculating that he could be preparing to make a secret appearance at the festival.

It has also been confirmed that Ed Sheeran will make a guest appearance during season seven of Game Of Thrones.

The singer-songwriter has broken Spotify streaming records with the release of his huge new album ‘÷’.

His long-awaited third album – his first since June 2014’s ‘x’ – dropped on March 3. Fans responded to the new full-length record positively, while bookmakers quickly moved to post ‘÷’ as one of the favourites to become the UK’s biggest-selling album of 2017.

