Ed Sheeran forgot lyrics to his own songs during year break

Singer-songwriter returned with two new singles today

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he forgot lyrics to his own songs during his year off.

The singer-songwriter debuted a pair of comeback singles this morning (January 6).

Sheeran announced his extended break from social media in December 2015, explaining that he wanted to focus on recording and “travel the world and see everything I missed”.

Sheeran said at the time that he was “taking a break from my phone, emails and all social media for a while” because he had started “seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes”.

Speaking on Radio 1 this morning, Sheeran said: “It’s the first radio interview I’ve done in two years. I was just saying I’ve forgotten how to do it. ‘Don’t’ came on and I can’t remember the words. I’ve re-learnt everything. I’ve spent a day re-learning everything.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sheeran said that one of his new songs was meant for Rihanna and that he played his new music for the Game Of Thrones cast.

Sheeran kicked off 2017 by announcing his return and revealing that new music would be released at 5am today (January 6).

Fans had been speculating that he might announce or even surprise-release an album today, but no album news has been shared yet. Yesterday he appeared to confirm on Twitter that his forthcoming third album, the follow-up to ‘+’ and ‘x’, will be titled ‘÷’.