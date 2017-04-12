Ed Sheeran reveals details about ‘Galway Girl’ music video

No prizes for guessing where the '÷' artist filmed the new clip, though

Ed Sheeran has revealed details about his music video for ‘Galway Girl’ – with the songwriter pitching up in the Irish city to film the clip.

Sheeran’s latest video will spearhead the release of the third single to be taken from his third studio album, ‘÷’. ‘Galway Girl’ follows lead singles ‘Castle On The Hill’ and ‘Shape Of You’ in receiving the video treatment.

Ahead of the release of ‘Galway Girl”s visuals, numerous images from the set of the video in Galway were posted on social media by fans who gathered to watch Sheeran film the clip. One location was Salthill House in the city, which saw filming take place yesterday (April 11).

Earlier today (April 12), Sheeran took to his Instagram to thank the “wonderful” people of Galway.

Thank you to Galway and all the wonderful people in it for helping us shoot a music video yesterday x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:02am PDT

Sheeran will kick off his latest tour tonight in Dublin. See his UK and Ireland tour itinerary below.

April 2017:

Wed 12 Ireland Dublin 3 Arena

Thu 13 Ireland Dublin 3 Arena

Sun 16 UK Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Mon 17 UK Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Wed 19 UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Thu 20 UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Sat 22 UK Manchester Arena

Sun 23 UK Manchester Arena

Tue 25 UK Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Wed 26 UK Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 28 UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Sat 29 UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

May 2017:

Mon 1 UK London The O2

Tue 2 UK London The O2