Ed Sheeran reveals details about ‘Galway Girl’ music video
No prizes for guessing where the '÷' artist filmed the new clip, though
Ed Sheeran has revealed details about his music video for ‘Galway Girl’ – with the songwriter pitching up in the Irish city to film the clip.
Sheeran’s latest video will spearhead the release of the third single to be taken from his third studio album, ‘÷’. ‘Galway Girl’ follows lead singles ‘Castle On The Hill’ and ‘Shape Of You’ in receiving the video treatment.
Ahead of the release of ‘Galway Girl”s visuals, numerous images from the set of the video in Galway were posted on social media by fans who gathered to watch Sheeran film the clip. One location was Salthill House in the city, which saw filming take place yesterday (April 11).
Earlier today (April 12), Sheeran took to his Instagram to thank the “wonderful” people of Galway.
Sheeran will kick off his latest tour tonight in Dublin. See his UK and Ireland tour itinerary below.
April 2017:
Wed 12 Ireland Dublin 3 Arena
Thu 13 Ireland Dublin 3 Arena
Sun 16 UK Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Mon 17 UK Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Wed 19 UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Thu 20 UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Sat 22 UK Manchester Arena
Sun 23 UK Manchester Arena
Tue 25 UK Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Wed 26 UK Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Fri 28 UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Sat 29 UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
May 2017:
Mon 1 UK London The O2
Tue 2 UK London The O2