Ed Sheeran gives update after being rushed to hospital following car accident

It looks like his injury is going to impact his upcoming out

Ed Sheeran has given an update for fans after news spread that he had been knocked down by a car.

The incident is said to have happened this morning, when Sheeran was cycling down a London street before the accident occurred. Posting a photo of his injured arm to Instagram, the stadium-filling ‘Shape Of You’ singer suggested that his injury was likely to affect his ability to play guitar and impinge on upcoming tour dates.

“I’ve had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows,” wrote Sheeran. “Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x”

Sheeran’s scheduled was due to begin next week on October 22 in Taipei, before heading to Osaka, Seoul in South Korea, Tokyo in Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore.

Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

Meanwhile, Kurupt FM recently revealed to NME that Sheeran has a ‘creepy obsession‘ with the band.

“Oh mate, Ed Sheeran, yeah he’s alright mate. I think he’s quite grateful that we kind of got him some press, got him some coverage”, Chabuddy G told NME.

“I still hear that song, that Shape of You song, and he’s still like “I’m in love with Chabuddy”, I think he’s just obsessed a bit mate. He’s getting a bit creepy now mate, like hold on mate, we did a little sketch with you and helped him out.

“Now he’s getting all ‘ahhh mate, come on let’s hang out’, and we’re just like chill out. He’s a bit needy, but he’s a nice guy and he’s very talented. I’m really surprised that I just found out that his dad was a footballer you know, he used to play for Newcastle, Alan Sheeran? He’s from a very talented family.”

This week also saw Sheeran’s huge single ‘Shape Of You’ go five times platinum.

For details and tickets to Sheeran’s upcoming UK and Ireland stadium tour, visit here.