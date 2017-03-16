Ed Sheeran announced as final headliner for Glastonbury Festival 2017

Alongside Foo Fighters and Radiohead

Ed Sheeran has announced that he will headline this summer’s Glastonbury Festival.

Sheeran is the third and final Pyramid Stage headliner to be confirmed, joining Friday night headliners Radiohead and Foo Fighters, who will play the Saturday night leg.

Glastonbury 2017 will run from 21-25 June at its traditional home of Worthy Farm, Somerset.

In an Instagram clip, Sheeran confirmed that he is “headlining Glastonbury on the Sunday night, which is awesome”.

See the singer announce the news in the video with the help of some cows below:

Can't wait @glastofest x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

Sheeran made his Glastonbury debut in 2011, playing on the BBC Introducing stage. He returned with a Pyramid Stage slot in 2014.

As well as the headliners, Wiley has confirmed himself for the festival and The Avalanches have also leaked that they would be performing. Country icon Kris Kristofferson also looks set to play.

The full Glastonbury line-up will be announced at a later date.

Last month, the Glastonbury bosses told NME that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands to play’ this year and that they’d be introducing the new area of a ‘drive-in cinema‘.