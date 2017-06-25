The best Twitter reactions to Ed Sheeran’s Glastonbury headline set

Singer-songwriter closed the festival - here's how fans reacted

Ed Sheeran closed Glastonbury Festival on Sunday night (June 25) with a polarising headline set. See the best reactions from Twitter below.

Speaking before his set, Sheeran admitted that he is “out of place” at the festival. “I’m definitely the one that’s out of place on that list,” the singer told the BBC. “But I think that’s an exciting thing.”

“I’m actually more excited for this than I was for my Wembley Stadium shows because when you’re playing your own shows you’re not really winning anyone over because they’ve all parted with cash to buy a ticket, so you’ve already won them over,” he explained. “But I think I’m going to be playing to a lot of people who might have heard some of my songs on the radio, but they’re Glastonbury goers, they’re not fans of me.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Sheeran added: “Knowing that there are people in the audience who possibly don’t even like my music at all and are just there to sort of see, that excites me.”

Some have been taking to Twitter to applaud Sheeran’s talent. “Ed Sheeran is literally the most talented person in the industry,” one fan wrote, while another added: “holding a crowd like that on his own is amazing”.

However, others have not been so positive – among them comedian David Baddiel, who tweeted: “Oh no. The headline act on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury has been held up because the stage has been invaded by some busker.”