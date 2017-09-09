Ed Sheeran has a room full of teddy bears in his house

"This is such an embarrassing interview."

Last night, Ed Sheeran gave an interview on the Graham Norton Show where he opened up about his love of toys and Lego.

Speaking on the red sofa, Sheeran explained that he celebrated his latest album, ‘÷‘ going to number one by purchasing a Lego Death Star model.

“Any good parent will know, if a kid wants a Lego set you buy them the small one, you don’t buy them the big one that’s like £359,” he explained. “When my album went to number one, I was passing the Lego store and saw the big Death Star, and I thought – ‘Do you know what? It’s time.'”

Describing himself as a “big kid”, Sheeran went on to describe the toy store purchases he has made since becoming a millionaire recording artist. “I went to go buy my goddaughter a Ninja Turtle toy for her birthday, and I was in the Ninja Turtle section, and there was this huge Ninja Turtle truck. I was looking at the small toy I got for her and looking at the truck, and I was like ‘I’m getting that for me.’

“I have a load of childish stuff in my house,” he continued. “There’s a room full of teddy bears.” He then cringed before saying, “This is such an embarrassing interview.” Watch the full Ed Sheeran Graham Norton Show appearance below:

Elsewhere in the interview, the artist discussed the scientific phenomenon of more ginger haired men having sex since the musician rose to prominence, as well as the story alleging that Princess Beatrice cut his face with a sword whilst pretending to knight James Blunt.