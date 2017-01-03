Ed Sheeran hints at third album title and new music in mysterious teaser videos

Singer will unveil new album later this week

Ed Sheeran has again teased new music coming later this week, as well as hinting at his upcoming album’s title.

Sheeran previously revealed on Twitter that new music is coming this Friday (January 6). Yesterday (January 2) he also posted a video which suggested that his third album would be called ‘÷’. It follows previous records, ‘+’ and ‘x’.

Today (January 3) the singer has also posted another clip that features the words “When I was six years old I broke my leg…”, which could be a song title or lyric.

See both videos below.

Last month, Ed Sheeran returned to social media exactly a year after quitting to work on his third album. The singer announced his extended break from social media last December, stating that he wanted to focus on recording and “travel the world and see everything I missed”.

At the time, Sheeran said that he was “taking a break from my phone, emails and all social media for a while” because he had started “seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes”. “The third album is on its way and is the best thing I have made thus far. See you all next autumn, and thank you for being amazing,” he added.

Returning a little later than expected, Sheeran posted a blank blue image to his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram account.

Sheeran collaborator Amy Wadge, who reportedly worked on the upcoming release, told BBC Newsbeat at the time that the album is “done” and will be out “really soon”. Sheeran released his debut album ‘+’ in 2011, followed by ‘x’ in 2014.

