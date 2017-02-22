Ed Sheeran hints at surprise Brit Awards collaboration

Sheeran says he'll perform second-from-last at the Brit Awards tonight (February 24).

Getty

Ed Sheeran has hinted that he could be unveiling a new collaboration at the Brit Awards 2017 tonight (February 24). The singer-songwriter discussed his performance at the awards bash with Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 yesterday. “I’ve got two things dropping on Friday that are pretty interesting,” he said. “One that gets debuted at the Brits, which I think people will go a bit nuts for.” He added: “It’s something that I think nobody is expecting. I think it’ll be decent. I’ve managed to keep it secret up until now, which is good. But tomorrow night, I think we’re the penultimate act [performing].” Sheeran’s use of the pronoun ‘we’ suggests he won’t be alone on stage at the Brit Awards – or it could simply be a slip of the tongue.

Also performing at tonight’s Brit Awards are Katy Perry, The 1975, Robbie Williams, Skepta, Bruno Mars, Little Mix and Emeli Sandé.

It was announced last month (January) that Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis are to host the Brit Awards 2017. They replace Michael Bublé, who sadly confirmed in November that his three-year-old son, Noah, is battling cancer.

This year’s Brit Awards take place at London’s The O2 tonight. Skepta and David Bowie lead the nominations, while Leonard Cohen has also been nominated posthumously.

The 1975, Kano and Coldplay are among the artists to land two nominations each, while Beyoncé will compete against sister Solange, among others, for the Best International Female prize.

Meanwhile, Sheeran is preparing to release new album ‘÷’ on March 3. He has recently covered Little Mix’s ‘Touch’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.