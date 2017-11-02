Watch footage of a young Ed Sheeran playing music in new charity campaign video

The Suffolk singer has taken part in an interview series with the charity Hope and Homes for Children

Ed Sheeran has shared footage of himself playing music as a child as part of his involvement with the Hope and Homes for Children charity – watch the home video below.

Sheeran is among the notable names to have teamed up with the charity, which launched its End The Silence campaign this week. The project, which also involves video testimonies from the likes of Damon Albarn, Paul Weller and Emeli Sandé, is aiming to create the world’s largest “online musical memory time capsule” with the new campaign.

Donations to the campaign will go towards helping “end the silence” for the eight million children confined to orphanages around the world, with the UK government pledging to double every pound that is donated towards to the cause before December 27.

Sheeran’s music memory video sees the ‘÷’ artist talk about his musical upbringing and the particular significance of the Van Morrison and The Chieftains song ‘Carrick Fergus’. The interview also includes archive home clips of Sheeran as a child playing musical instruments.

Watch Sheeran discuss his music memory for End The Silence below.

Sheeran will continue his charity work with a guest appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox tomorrow (November 3), which has been produced in aid of the Stand Up To Cancer charity.