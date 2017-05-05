Ed Sheeran joins Stormzy on stage to perform ‘Shape Of You’ at homecoming Brixton show
The grime superstar and Sheeran team up once again
Last night saw Ed Sheeran join Stormzy on stage to perform his huge single ‘Shape Of You’. See footage, photos and the setlist below.
Stormzy was performing his third sold out night at London’s O2 Academy Brixton as part of his homecoming residency on the tour for his acclaimed debut album, ‘Gang Signs & Prayer‘.
In a set that also saw guest appearances from Ghetts, the grime sensation also welcomed Ed Sheeran on stage to repeat their BRIT Awards performance of the remix of ‘Shape Of You‘.
Stormzy played:
First Things First
Cold
WickedSkengMan 4
Velvet
Jenny Francis (Interlude)
Mr Skeng
Cigarettes & Cush
Bad Boys (with Ghetts)
Return of the Rucksack
Scary
Hear Dis (Chip cover) (with Chip)
Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 1
One Take
Standard
Shape of You (Ed Sheeran cover with Ed Sheeran)
100 Bags
21 Gun Salute (with Wretch 32)
Big for Your Boots
Shut Up
Know Me From (with Rebound X’s “Rhythm ‘n’ Gash”)
Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 2
Encore:
Know Me From (with Rebound X’s “Rhythm ‘n’ Gash”)
Earlier this week, Adele could be seen rapping along when she attended one of Stormzy’s sold-out Brixton shows.
dfpad-mpu-2
NME Newsletter
Sign up for the newsletter
Last month, Linkin Park unveiled their new collaboration with Stormzy, titled ‘Good Goodbye’. The song features on the nu-metal band’s sixth album ‘One More Light’, which is out on May 19. US rapper Pusha T also features on the track.
“We like Stormzy and we think that he’s dope,” frontman Chester Bennington recently said. “Little did we know that, he was about to take over the world.”