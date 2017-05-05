Ed Sheeran joins Stormzy on stage to perform ‘Shape Of You’ at homecoming Brixton show

The grime superstar and Sheeran team up once again

Last night saw Ed Sheeran join Stormzy on stage to perform his huge single ‘Shape Of You’. See footage, photos and the setlist below.

Stormzy was performing his third sold out night at London’s O2 Academy Brixton as part of his homecoming residency on the tour for his acclaimed debut album, ‘Gang Signs & Prayer‘.

In a set that also saw guest appearances from Ghetts, the grime sensation also welcomed Ed Sheeran on stage to repeat their BRIT Awards performance of the remix of ‘Shape Of You‘.

Ed Sheehan x Stormzy shut it down A post shared by Ade Fadairo (@adegram1) on May 4, 2017 at 10:19pm PDT

Ed fez participação no show do Stormzy hoje! E a Rita Ora assistiu! Esses vídeos foram postados por ela no snapgram #edsheeran #stormzy #ritaora #shapeofyou #divide A post shared by Ed Sheeran Brasil ÷ (@siteedsheeranbr) on May 4, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

@stormzyofficial The man knows how to put on a show. Ed Sheeran rocks up, then Wretch 32, Ghetts and Chip. #merky2017 #brixton #gsap #stormzy #problem A post shared by Jack Moor (@jackmoor91) on May 4, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

Stormzy played:

First Things First

Cold

WickedSkengMan 4

Velvet

Jenny Francis (Interlude)

Mr Skeng

Cigarettes & Cush

Bad Boys (with Ghetts)

Return of the Rucksack

Scary

Hear Dis (Chip cover) (with Chip)

Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 1

One Take

Standard

Shape of You (Ed Sheeran cover with Ed Sheeran)

100 Bags

21 Gun Salute (with Wretch 32)

Big for Your Boots

Shut Up

Know Me From (with Rebound X’s “Rhythm ‘n’ Gash”)

Blinded by Your Grace, Pt. 2

Encore:

Know Me From (with Rebound X’s “Rhythm ‘n’ Gash”)

Earlier this week, Adele could be seen rapping along when she attended one of Stormzy’s sold-out Brixton shows.

Last month, Linkin Park unveiled their new collaboration with Stormzy, titled ‘Good Goodbye’. The song features on the nu-metal band’s sixth album ‘One More Light’, which is out on May 19. US rapper Pusha T also features on the track.

“We like Stormzy and we think that he’s dope,” frontman Chester Bennington recently said. “Little did we know that, he was about to take over the world.”