Ed Sheeran says Justin Bieber’s ‘Love Yourself’ ‘wouldn’t have made it’ onto his new album

Ed Sheeran has said that he gave mega-hit ‘Love Yourself’ to Justin Bieber because it “wouldn’t have made it” onto his new album.

Sheeran returned last Friday (January 6) after a three-year hiatus with two new songs, ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’. The singles will precede the release of his third album, entitled ‘÷’, which will arrive “soon”.

Speaking to Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio this morning (January 9), Sheeran said of ‘Love Yourself’: “That was a song I had written for ‘÷’. It just wouldn’t have made it. And then Justin took it and did his thing on it, and released it as a single and made it what it is.”

He continued: “So going from a song that would have never been released to [being] the biggest song of last year – it just became Billboard‘s #1 of 2016 of the whole year, and [was] nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys – it just shows you that you shouldn’t always write stuff off.”

On the songwriting behind ‘Love Yourself’, Sheeran said: “[Justin] did have input on it, I wouldn’t say it was just all me.”

Sheeran also said that he had forgotten that he had written ‘Cold Water’, Bieber’s hit with Major Lazer and MØ: “‘Cold Water’ was a weird one because I didn’t even know that song existed. It was a song I must’ve half-written somewhere at a time where I was writing a lot of songs and I did it at Benny Blanco’s house and then I got an email from Diplo just being like, ‘Yo! That ‘Cold Water’ song is dope! Can I have it?’ And I was like, ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about,’ so I just didn’t reply.”

“And then he emailed and was like, ‘Yo, Justin [Bieber] wants to hop on the ‘Cold Water’ song. Is that cool?’ And I’m just like, ‘What are you talking about?’… And then the song came out and it was number one and I was like ‘Oh, that song!’ I remember doing it, but it was really, really slow. I remember hearing it and being like ‘That kind of sounds like me. Oh wait, it was me.'”

Sheeran set a new record for one-day Spotify streams with both of his comeback singles last week.

Sheeran claimed last weekend that Eminem made Kendrick Lamar prove tht he didn’t use a ghostwriter.