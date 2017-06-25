Watch Ed Sheeran don LGBTQ rainbow flag to close Glastonbury headline set

Singer finished his Glasto set with a rendition of 'You Need Me, I Don't Need You'

Ed Sheeran wrapped himself in a LGBTQ rainbow flag during his final song at Glastonbury festival tonight (Sunday, June 25).

The singer-songwriter closed the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm after the previous nights’ headline sets from Radiohead and Foo Fighters.

Performing his last track ‘You Need Me, I Don’t Need You’, a song that he said he wrote when he was 15 and “probably should have stopped playing by now”, Sheeran donned a rainbow flag to perform the track.

The gesture seemed to mark LGBT Pride Month, which is currently taking place. Find more details about Pride Month here.

Watch footage of Sheeran closing his set below:

Sheeran played the following songs:

Castle on the Hill

Eraser

The A Team

Don’t

Bloodstream

Galway Girl

Lego House

Take It Back / Superstition / Ain’t No Sunshine

I’m a Mess

Photograph

Nancy Mulligan (with Beoga)

Thinking Out Loud

Sing

Shape of You

You Need Me, I Don’t Need You

Ahead of his performance of ‘A Team’, Sheeran called on fans to light up the sky with their mobile phones.

David and Victoria Beckham were also spotted in the crowd dancing to Sheeran’s set.

Speaking before his set, Sheeran admitted that he felt “out of place” at the festival. “I’m definitely the one that’s out of place on that list,” the singer told the BBC. “But I think that’s an exciting thing.”

“I’m actually more excited for this than I was for my Wembley Stadium shows because when you’re playing your own shows you’re not really winning anyone over because they’ve all parted with cash to buy a ticket, so you’ve already won them over,” he explained. “But I think I’m going to be playing to a lot of people who might have heard some of my songs on the radio, but they’re Glastonbury goers, they’re not fans of me.”

Sheeran added: “Knowing that there are people in the audience who possibly don’t even like my music at all and are just there to sort of see, that excites me.”