Watch Ed Sheeran mash up ‘Superstition’ and ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ at Glastonbury

The singer-songwriter closed the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm on Sunday night

Ed Sheeran performed a mash-up of his song ‘Take It Back’, Stevie Wonder‘s ‘Superstition’ and Bill Withers’ ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ during his Glastonbury festival headline set tonight (Sunday, June 25).

The singer-songwriter closed the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm after the previous nights’ headline sets from Radiohead and Foo Fighters.

During his set, Sheeran called on fans to light up the sky with their mobile phones while David and Victoria Beckham were also spotted in the crowd dancing along.

He also performed his 2014 ‘x’ track ‘Take It Back’ before incorporating snippets of ‘Superstition’ and ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’. Watch a clip below.

Sheeran previously performed the mash-up in 2015:

Sheeran played the following songs at Glastonbury:

Castle on the Hill

Eraser

The A Team

Don’t

Bloodstream

Galway Girl

Lego House

Take It Back / Superstition / Ain’t No Sunshine

I’m a Mess

Photograph

Nancy Mulligan (with Beoga)

Thinking Out Loud

Sing

Shape of You

You Need Me, I Don’t Need You

Speaking before his set, Sheeran admitted that he felt “out of place” at the festival. “I’m definitely the one that’s out of place on that list,” the singer told the BBC. “But I think that’s an exciting thing.”

“I’m actually more excited for this than I was for my Wembley Stadium shows because when you’re playing your own shows you’re not really winning anyone over because they’ve all parted with cash to buy a ticket, so you’ve already won them over,” he explained. “But I think I’m going to be playing to a lot of people who might have heard some of my songs on the radio, but they’re Glastonbury goers, they’re not fans of me.”

Sheeran added: “Knowing that there are people in the audience who possibly don’t even like my music at all and are just there to sort of see, that excites me.”