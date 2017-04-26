Ed Sheeran meets a terminally ill 6-year-old backstage at Manchester gig

Sheeran spent time with the boy and his family before going on stage.

Ed Sheeran welcomed a terminally ill fan backstage at his recent gig.

The ‘Shape Of You’ singer spent time with six-year-old Ollie Carroll and his family before taking to the stage at Manchester Arena. Ollie Carroll has Batten disease, a very rare and fatal degenerative disorder that begins in childhood.

Carroll’s mother Lucy told The Daily Mail: “Ollie, who once knew all the words to Ed’s songs, who used to sing along, can no longer talk. Ollie, who used to stand at the television watching Ed’s videos, can no longer stand and see. The power of Ed’s voice has pulled Ollie through the hardest and darkest of times.”

She added: “As soon as Ed walked into the room and spoke, Ollie’s eye lit up and a smile spread across his face. This image was priceless. Ed spent time with Ollie and gave him the biggest of cuddles.”

During the gig, Sheeran wore a red band to show support for Ollie’s Army, the family’s campaign to spread awareness and raise money to combat the disease.

The singer-songwriter, who recently responded to rumours he is quitting music, is headlining this year’s Glastonbury festival . He also has the following UK headline dates remaining:

