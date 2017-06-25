Watch Ed Sheeran crowd light up sky with their mobile phones at Glastonbury

Singer is close the festival with a headline set on the Pyramid Stage

Ed Sheeran called on fans to light up the sky with their mobile phones during his Glastonbury headline set on Sunday night (June 25).

The singer-songwriter is headlining the Sunday of the festival, following on from Friday headliners Radiohead and Saturday bill-toppers Foo Fighters.

Sheeran, whose Glastonbury rider was recently leaked, opened his set with ‘Castle On The Hill’ before telling the crowd: “I have to admit I’ve very nervous, but very excited”.

After launching into ‘Eraser’, he said: “Thank you so much for staying on a Sunday night to watch me”. Explaining that the last time he played the song at Glastonbury was to “about 500 people”, he asked fans to hold up their phone lights for his rendition of ‘A Team’.

See video and photos below.

Speaking before his set, Sheeran admitted that he is “out of place” at the festival. “I’m definitely the one that’s out of place on that list,” the singer told the BBC. “But I think that’s an exciting thing.”

“I’m actually more excited for this than I was for my Wembley Stadium shows because when you’re playing your own shows you’re not really winning anyone over because they’ve all parted with cash to buy a ticket, so you’ve already won them over,” he explained. “But I think I’m going to be playing to a lot of people who might have heard some of my songs on the radio, but they’re Glastonbury goers, they’re not fans of me.”

Sheeran added: “Knowing that there are people in the audience who possibly don’t even like my music at all and are just there to sort of see, that excites me.”