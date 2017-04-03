Ed Sheeran teases release of new song secretly recorded in Africa

The '÷' artist linked up with Fuse ODG and hip-hop duo R2Bees on a 2016 visit to Ghana

Ed Sheeran has teased the release of a new collaborative single that he recorded while visiting Africa last year.

The ‘÷’ artist released his third studio album one month ago today (March 3), which went straight to number one in its first week.

Sheeran has now revealed that he has more unreleased songs in the vault, referencing one particular recording session that he completed in Ghana with Fuse ODG and hip-hop duo R2Bees back in June 2016.

“We made a bunch of music, one song made the album then there’s more coming out,” Sheeran told The Sun. “There’s actually a full song being released with me, Fuse and R2Bees.”

Sheeran recently returned to Africa to film an appeal video for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day.

While visiting children on the streets in Liberia, Sheeran was so moved by their plight that he resolved to save five orphans. Thanks to the help of the Norfolk songwriter and the charity Street Child, the five children are now under the protective custody of a guardian in a safe dwelling in the country’s capital Monrovia.

One boy who met Sheeran in Liberia expressed his gratitude to the ‘Castle On A Hill’ singer for saving him. The boy, who went by the name JD, said: “If I had not met Street Child and Ed, I would still be sleeping in canoes on the beach.”