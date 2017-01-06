Taylor Swift and One Direction’s Niall Horan react to Ed Sheeran’s new singles

Sheeran returned today with 'Castle On The Hill' and 'Shape Of You'

Taylor Swift and One Direction‘s Niall Horan have both reacted to Ed Sheeran‘s two new singles, released earlier today.

Sheeran debuted a pair of comeback singles this morning (January 6), titled ‘Castle On The Hill’ and ‘Shape Of You’. He co-wrote ‘Castle On The Hill’ with pop producer Benny Blanco, with whom he also wrote 2014’s ‘Don’t’. ‘Shape Of You’ was co-written by Sheeran with Snow Patrol‘s Johnny McDaid and pop producer Steve Mac. The latter was originally meant for Rihanna.

Responding to the news, Taylor Swift has taken to Instagram to post a screenshot of her listening to ‘Shape Of You’, along with the caption: “OH MY GOD OKAY ITS HAPPENING EVERYBODY STAY CALM”.

Horan, meanwhile, tweeted: “He’s back!”, followed by: “Castle on the hill is my kind of song . . Reminds me of home”. See below.

Sheeran has said of his decision to return with two new tracks: “Hello 2017! I’ve been working hard on the new material and I hope you can be as excited about it as I am. I really wanted to show two different sides to my music that I’m equally as passionate about and I just knew I wanted to roll with two songs at the same time. I’m absolutely buzzing to be back.”

He has also revealed that he played his new music for the Game Of Thrones cast and that he forgot lyrics to his own songs during his year off.

