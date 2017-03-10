Watch Ed Sheeran rap Nicki Minaj’s ‘Monster’ verse but forget the lyrics

Singer appears on 'The Breakfast Club' radio show

Ed Sheeran rapped Nicki Minaj‘s famous verse from Kanye West track ‘Monster’ during a recent radio interview.

Sheeran was showing off his rap chops on New York’s The Breakfast Club on Power 105.1, but stumbled over a large portion of the lyrics.

He also weighed in on Minaj’s recent beef with Remy Ma.

Watch below:

Watch Ed Sheeran cover Coldplay, 50 Cent and ‘No Diggity’ on acoustic guitar here.

Sheeran released his third album ‘÷’ last week, following on from 2011’s ‘+’ and 2014’s ‘x’. It’s currently top of the UK charts, with the singer also occupying 16 of the top 20 spaces in the Singles Chart.

Sheeran has also announced a North American tour and responded to Glastonbury rumours.

He graces the latest cover of Rolling Stone, in which he responded to tabloid speculation that he and Taylor Swift ever dated, hitting out at what he labels “lazy journalism”.

Sheeran toured with Swift as her opening act during her ‘Red’ tour in 2013. They have worked together since and remained close friends.

Sheeran said: “I found that aspect quite lazy journalism. There wasn’t any truth to it whatsoever.” The report does, however, state that Sheeran “hooked up with some of Swift’s famous friends”.

“Taylor’s world is celebrity,” Sheeran added of his experience touring with Swift, what he described as the “most amazing fucking tour in the world”.

He continued: “I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy… I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, ‘How the fuck did that happen?’”

Sheeran went on to defend Swift from the criticism she regularly faces: “She’s omnipresent because she’s the most famous woman in the world, so she can’t make the decision to not be in the press. I always stick up for Taylor.”

In the same interview, Sheeran announced that he is forming his own boy band and planning a movie and soundtrack.