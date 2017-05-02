Ed Sheeran painting makes it into the National Portrait Gallery

Belfast-based artist Colin Davidson has immortalised Sheeran in oil.

A portrait created of singer Ed Sheeran in 2015 will be unveiled at the National Portrait Galley in London.

The artist behind this piece of art is Colin Davidson who landed the opportunity to paint then then-singer, now-Game Of Throne star after a chance encounter with Ed’s father.

John Sheeran is an art historian and curator who proposed that Ed pose for Davidson. The finished piece sits on a 4ft by 4ft canvas and involved many painting sessions where Sheeran would have to sit for hours at a time.

As Smooth Radio report, this was a practice Sheeran apparently enjoyed; a bit of respite from his busy touring schedule. Colin Davidson enjoyed the experience too, saying: “It has been a true privilege to get to know Ed and his family.”

“It is my hope that this new portrait offers an alternative insight, one which allows the viewer to glimpse the source of Ed’s unique creativity.”

Check out the portrait below.

This portrait will be on display in the National Portrait Gallery from Wednesday, May 3.

Recently, Sheeran made headlines after spending time with a terminally ill 6-year-old backstage at a gig in Manchester.

Read More: Ed Sheeran responds to reports that he’s quitting music