Ed Sheeran has revealed that he’s quitting Twitter after becoming fed up with online abuse from trolls.

The guitar-wielding star, who recently headlined Glastonbury, opened up on the “head-fuck” that he experienced after becoming swamped with online abuse.

“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things”, he told The Sun.

“Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-fuck for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

Now, his Twitter account will only post automatically generated tweets from his Instagram account – but Ed won’t be using it himself.

He added: “I have people like my dad who will have a conversation with me. But I don’t need people calling me a whatever.”

