Ed Sheeran quits Twitter after becoming fed up with online abuse
"I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things."
Ed Sheeran has revealed that he’s quitting Twitter after becoming fed up with online abuse from trolls.
The guitar-wielding star, who recently headlined Glastonbury, opened up on the “head-fuck” that he experienced after becoming swamped with online abuse.
“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things”, he told The Sun.
“Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-fuck for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”
Now, his Twitter account will only post automatically generated tweets from his Instagram account – but Ed won’t be using it himself.
He added: “I have people like my dad who will have a conversation with me. But I don’t need people calling me a whatever.”
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
Meanwhile, it’s full steam ahead in the aftermath of his huge Glastonbury headline slot at the weekend, after the singer announced details of a massive UK, Ireland and EU stadium tour.
Sheeran played a stellar headline set on the Sunday of Glasto, and now he’ll be playing a huge run of stadium shows calling at Belfast, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Cardiff and London’s Wembley Stadium, where he’ll play two concerts.
Tickets are set to go on sale this Saturday.