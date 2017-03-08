Ed Sheeran responds to Glastonbury 2017 headline rumours

Will be joining Foo Fighters and Radiohead?

Ed Sheeran has responded to rumours that he’s set to headline Glastonbury 2017. Watch the video interview with him below.

His record-breaking new album ‘÷’ is set to hit No.1 this week, after smashing streaming records. He has long been rumoured to headline Glastonbury – with the BBC ‘accidentally leaking’ the news last week.

Now in a new interview with Radio X, the singer had the line-up put to him. Sheeran didn’t deny the rumours, and remained suspiciously coy and tight-lipped – responding with: “I… don’t know yet.”

He did add however “I might be doing another festival, though,” but refused to elaborate on which one.

Earlier this week, Glasto boss Emily Eavis dismissed another full, leaked line-up as ‘fake news‘. It showed Ed Sheeran as the third and final headliner, also revealing the likes of The xx, The Maccabees, Liam Gallagher, Kraftwerk, Craig David and more. Then, it was publicly-edited to feature the likes of Cradle Of Filth, Justin Bieber, Rob Zombie, Slayer and the rather inventive ‘Huffington Post Choir’.