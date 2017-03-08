Ed Sheeran responds to Glastonbury 2017 headline rumours

Will be joining Foo Fighters and Radiohead?
Ed Sheeran has responded to rumours that he’s set to headline Glastonbury 2017. Watch the video interview with him below.
His record-breaking new album ‘÷’ is set to hit No.1 this week, after smashing streaming records. He has long been rumoured to headline Glastonbury – with the BBC ‘accidentally leaking’ the news last week.
Now in a new interview with Radio X, the singer had the line-up put to him. Sheeran didn’t deny the rumours, and remained suspiciously coy and tight-lipped – responding with: “I… don’t know yet.”
He did add however “I might be doing another festival, though,” but refused to elaborate on which one.
Earlier this week, Glasto boss Emily Eavis dismissed another full, leaked line-up as ‘fake news‘. It showed Ed Sheeran as the third and final headliner, also revealing the likes of The xx, The Maccabees, Liam Gallagher, Kraftwerk, Craig David and more. Then, it was publicly-edited to feature the likes of Cradle Of Filth, Justin Bieber, Rob Zombie, Slayer and the rather inventive ‘Huffington Post Choir’.
Last month, the Glastonbury bosses told NME that the next line-up announcement would be made in March – as well as revealing that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands to play‘, and that they’d be introducing the new area of a ‘drive-in cinema‘.
Foo Fighters were recently confirmed as the second headliner, joining Radiohead who’ll play the Pyramid Stage on the Friday. While Ed Sheeran and Green Day are among the bookies’ favourites for the final headliner, Wiley also confirmed himself to be performing at Glastonbury 2017, as have London Grammar.