Ed Sheeran responds to the ‘Marmite’ effect of ‘Galway Girl’ and the ‘extreme love and hate’ he receives

'People either fucking hate me and want me to die and never make music again or people think I'm the second coming'

Ed Sheeran has responded to the ‘Marmite’ effect of his single ‘Galway Girl’, and the extreme levels of love and hate that he receives as he grows more successful.

The Irish-themed ‘Galway Girl’ has proven to be a very divisive release for Sheeran, and in a new interview with Q Magazine, he reveals that he ‘stubbornly’ argued with his record label to keep it on the album.

“People do fucking hate that song, so they would say I’m wrong but the general consensus is yes, it works,” said Sheeran. “That song’s proper Marmite, which is quite good. I want people to have an opinion, even if their opinion hurts me. I get called beige a lot, but it can’t be beige if it’s splitting this much fucking opinion.”

Speaking of wider public opinion, Sheeran continued: “I’ve actually never felt this much hate in my life, but also I’ve never felt this much adoration. There’s two extremes. It’s actually quite a dangerous situation to be in because you’ve got no middle ground, which I haven’t had before. People either fucking hate me and want me to die and never make music again or people think I’m the second coming.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

He added: “It’s weird. With every performer, you’re kind of doing it because you want people to like you. Musically, I understand I’m not everybody’s cup of tea but there are people who’ve never met me but have this rage about me as a human being. It’s quite daunting to have millions of people who want you to fail.”

Sheeran also shared his views on Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn.