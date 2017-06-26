"Never thought I'd have to explain it"

Ed Sheeran has responded to critics who accused him of using a ‘backing track’ during his Glastonbury headline slot last night.

The singer is known for constantly using loop pedals using his live performances – allowing him to record his guitar before essentially ‘looping’ it as he continues to play.

But the technical effect left some people confused last night and led them to ask if he was using a backing track.

One wrote on Twitter: “Think it would have given a better atmosphere if Ed Sheeran had employed a band instead of a backing track?”

Another asked: ‘Hey Ed Sheeran, using a backing track when you’re headlining kind of feels like cheating.”

Now, Ed has responded to the criticism and confirmed that he was using a loop pedal – something he felt that he would never have to explain.

“Never thought I’d have to explain it, but everything I do in my live show is live, it’s a loop station, not a backing track. Please google.”

The headline slot, which closed Glastonbury, also saw him perform a mash-up of ‘Superstition’ and ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’, as well as donning an LGBTQ flag to finish the set.

Before the set, he had openly admitted that he felt ‘out of place’ at the festival – and relished the chance to win over new fans.