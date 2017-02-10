Ed Sheeran reveals the extreme measures Taylor Swift took to stop their song leaking

The two singers recorded 'Everything Is Changed' together for Taylor Swift's 2012 album 'Red'.

Ed Sheeran has discussed Taylor Swift‘s extra-vigilant approach to keeping her unreleased music safe.

Despite his close friendship with Swift, Sheeran admitted that he never gets sent her new music in advance.

“She would never send new songs, no,” Sheeran said in a new interview reported by Just Jared. “I hear them but it has to be with her.”

Sheeran also recalled how Swift prevented their duet, ‘Everything Has Changed’, from leaking when they recorded it for her 2012 album ‘Red’.

“I remember when I did a song with her for her album, I was in San Francisco and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad and one song on it and they flew to San Francisco, and played the song I’ve done with her,” he said. “And they asked if I like it and I was like ‘Yeah’ and then they took it back, that’s how I hear it.’

Sheeran is now preparing to release his own third album, ‘÷’, on March 3.

He announced tour dates last month. The singer-songwriter’s UK and Ireland leg will include two shows apiece in Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and London, all taking place in April and May.

The tour will begin in March in mainland Europe before heading to the UK and Ireland. Sheeran has also announced dates in South America, Central America and Mexico for May and June.

Sheeran will play:



Dublin, 3 Arena (April 12, 13)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (16, 17)

Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (19, 20)

Manchester, Arena (22, 23)

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (25, 26)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (28, 29)

London, The O2 (May 1, 2)