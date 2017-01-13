Ed Sheeran reveals the song he wishes he’d kept for himself

Sheeran has written hits for Justin Bieber, One Direction and Major Lazer in recent years.

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he wishes he had kept Tori Kelly’s song ‘I Was Made For Loving You’ for himself.

Sheeran co-wrote, co-produced and features on the song from the US singer-songwriter’s debut album ‘Unbreakable Smile’. He has also co-written hits for Justin Bieber (‘Love Yourself’), One Direction (‘Littlest Things’) and Major Lazer (‘Cold Water’) in recent years.

He admitted on New Zealand’s Fresh 102.7 NY yesterday (January 12): “I remember writing that with Tori and saying before, ‘Whatever we write, [it’s] definitely for your album, don’t worry about it,’ and remember halfway through being like ‘Aghhh, God I wish I was keeping this.’ It is a really beautiful song and it’s turned out so, so well. But that’s one song that I wish I’d kept.”

The British singer-songwriter returned last Friday (January 6) after a three-year hiatus with two new songs, ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’. Both songs immediately smashed the existing Spotify record for one-day streams.

He has since announced that his new album, ‘÷’ , which is pronounced “divide”, will be released on March 3.

During a recent interview, Sheeran confirmed that he will appear on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ shortly, and said he wants to show off his rap skills when he does.

He also delivered an impromptu cover of the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme tune during the radio interview.

