"Some people took me to one side and were like, ‘Calm yourself down'"

Ed Sheeran has spoken out about his year-long break from the music industry was due to his struggles with substance abuse.

The singer-songwriter announced that he was going on a year-long hiatus in October 2015. Speaking about his break on last night’s (October 20) Jonathan Ross Show, Sheeran explained that his substance issues came from the pressures of fame, as reported by The Independent.

“All the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, substance abuse.”

“I never touched anything. I started slipping into it, and that’s why I took a year off and buggered off”, Sheeran added.

“I didn’t really notice it was happening. It just started gradually happening, and then some people took me to one side and were like, ‘Calm yourself down.'”

He continued: “It’s all fun to begin with, it all starts off as a party and then you’re doing it on your own and it’s not, so that was a wake-up call and taking a year off.”

“I can’t write songs under the influence. I can’t perform under the influence. So, the more I worked, the less [that happened]”, the singer concluded.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has assured fans that despite his recent bike accident where he damaged his arm, wrist and ribs, he’ll be back on tour within a month.