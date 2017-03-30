Ed Sheeran says becoming a dad will stop him from touring

The singer-songwriter was recently confronted with a picture of his 'baby lookalike'.

Ed Sheeran has discussed the impact that becoming a father will have on his music career.

The singer-songwriter revealed that he won’t have children until he wants to take a break from touring.

“I don’t want to be touring when I have kids,” he told Richard Arnold on Good Morning Britain. “I want to be nipping out now and then and actually being able to be a father. So yeah, I think I would definitely have kids, I’d definitely love all the kids in the world, but I don’t want to have them right now.”

During the interview, Sheeran also responded to the viral photo of his ‘baby lookalike’. Fans have said the baby, a two-year-old girl from Devon, looks “more like Ed Sheeran than Ed Sheeran”.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Sheeran has given songwriting credits to the writers of TLC’s R&B classic, ‘No Scrubs’, because of alleged similarities with his Number One hit ‘Shape Of You’. Last week ’80s favourite Rick Astley covered ‘Shape Of You’ on his latest tour.

As well as headlining Glastonbury 2017 alongside Radiohead and Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran’s upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

Dublin, 3 Arena (April 12, 13)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (16, 17)

Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (19, 20)

Manchester, Arena (22, 23)

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (25, 26)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (28, 29)

London, The O2 (May 1, 2)