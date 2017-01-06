Ed Sheeran says he played his new music for ‘Game Of Thrones’ cast

Singer-songwriter debuted his two comeback singles earlier today (January 6).

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he played some of his new music to “random people” including the Game Of Thrones cast.

The singer-songwriter debuted a pair of comeback singles this morning (January 6), but a lucky few were treated to an advance listen.

After explaining that he held back his new music to avoid the pre-Christmas rush, Sheeran said on the BBC 1 Breakfast Show: “The funny thing is while I have music waiting to be released, I usually end up playing it to random people. Normally when I’ve been out drinking I’ll be like, ‘Hey mate do you want to hear my new song?’ That happens a lot.”

He added: “I ended up going to a party where a lot of the Game Of Thrones lot were at. They all ended up back at my house. I’d never met some of them before and said ‘do you want to hear some of my songs?”‘

He also revealed that one of his two new songs was originally meant for Rihanna.

Getty/Ethan Miller

Sheeran kicked off 2017 by announcing his return and revealing that new music would be released at 5am today (January 6).

Fans had been speculating that he might announce or even surprise-release an album today, but no album news has been shared yet. Yesterday he appeared to confirm on Twitter that his forthcoming third album, the follow-up to ‘+’ and ‘x’, will be titled ‘÷’.

The singer announced his extended break from social media in December 2015, explaining that he wanted to focus on recording and “travel the world and see everything I missed”.

Sheeran said that he was “taking a break from my phone, emails and all social media for a while” because he had started “seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes”. “The third album is on its way and is the best thing I have made thus far. See you all next autumn, and thank you for being amazing,” he added.

In October, betting was suspended on Ed Sheeran headlining Glastonbury 2017. Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: “It looks like Ed’s cameo in the latest Bridget Jones film was the clue all along. Punters have piled into his odds at a rate of knots and we’re left with no option but to close the betting for the time being.”