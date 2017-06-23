Ed Sheeran says he’s ‘out of place’ as a Glastonbury headliner

The singer-songwriter says he's excited to play for an audience of people who aren't necessarily his fans.

Ed Sheeran has admitted he is “out of place” at Glastonbury Festival.

The singer-songwriter, whose Glastonbury rider has already been leaked, is headlining the Sunday of the festival, following on from Friday headliners Radiohead and Saturday headliners Foo Fighters.

“I’m definitely the one that’s out of place on that list,” he told the BBC. “But I think that’s an exciting thing.”

“I’m actually more excited for this than I was for my Wembley Stadium shows because when you’re playing your own shows you’re not really winning anyone over because they’ve all parted with cash to buy a ticket, so you’ve already won them over,” he explained. “But I think I’m going to be playing to a lot of people who might have heard some of my songs on the radio, but they’re Glastonbury goers, they’re not fans of me.”

He added: “Knowing that there are people in the audience who possibly don’t even like my music at all and are just there to sort of see, that excites me.”

So far, Glastonbury 2017 has seen secret sets from Circa Waves and Everything Everything, as well as a special guest talk by Johnny Depp and Glasto organiser Michael Eavis performing a cover of Elvis at karaoke.

Later today, a minute’s silence will be held on the Pyramid Stage in honour of the victims of the recent Manchester and London terror attacks.

Today’s first day proper of the festival features a headline performance from Radiohead, as well as sets from The xx, Royal Blood, Major Lazer, Lorde, Charli XCX and many more. Check back at NME.com for the latest news, reviews and more from Glastonbury 2017.