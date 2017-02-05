Ed Sheeran says he is ‘vehemently opposed’ to secondary ticketing

The singer's latest tour sold out within minutes of going on sale

Ed Sheeran has said he is “vehemently opposed” to secondary ticketing sites after tickets for his latest tour have appeared online for hundreds of pounds.

The tickets for his April and May shows went on sale on Thursday morning and sold out within minutes.

Sheeran has teamed up with Twickets, a site that allows fans to ethically resell unwanted tickets at face value.

In a statement, a representative for the singer-songwriter told the Press Association: “We are vehemently opposed to the unethical practices that occur in the secondary market. We have written to each of our partners, be they promoters, venues or ticketing companies detailing the way in which we expect tickets to be sold: direct to fans.

We have also partnered with a company called Twickets, which is a site aimed at the ethical resale of tickets. It allows fans to swap tickets at face value or less; we are pushing them as the official resale partner and a safe place for fans to swap tickets.”

The statement continued: “We are aware and deeply concerned about the websites in question and have urged all fans not to engage with them in order to avoid being ripped off with higher prices or, potentially, counterfeit tickets.

“Once again, we urge all fans to only purchase tickets through official vendors.”

Sheeran announced the tour dates last week, which will take place in support of new album ‘÷’.

The singer-songwriter’s UK and Ireland leg will include two shows apiece in Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and London, all taking place in April and May.

The tour will begin in March in mainland Europe before heading to the UK and Ireland. Sheeran has also announced dates in South America, Central America and Mexico for May and June.

Sheeran will play:



Dublin, 3 Arena (April 12, 13)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (16, 17)

Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (19, 20)

Manchester, Arena (22, 23)

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (25, 26)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (28, 29)

London, The O2 (May 1, 2)