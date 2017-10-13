Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ has gone five times platinum

The Suffolk singer's January single has now made over three million sales

Ed Sheeran‘s single ‘Shape Of You’ has officially gone five times platinum.

The Suffolk singer, who released his third album ‘÷’ earlier this year, kicked off 2017 by releasing the track as one of the LP’s double lead singles on January 6. ‘Shape Of You’ has since gone on to surpass Drake‘s ‘One Dance’ as Spotify’s most-streamed song ever.

The accolades for ‘Shape Of You’ keep piling up, with the track now having gone five times platinum in the UK, according to the BPI. The song has sold over 3 million units when streams and downloads are added together.

That record means that ‘Shape Of You’ is now only behind Band Aid’s ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ and Elton John‘s ‘Candle In The Wind ’97’ in having sold the most copies of a single in the UK.

The track has also spent a total of 14 weeks at number one in the UK singles chart this year.

Speaking about the achievement, BPI’s Gennaro Castaldo said: “‘Shape of You’ has become an anthem for a generation and an instant classic that is sure to remain a staple of streaming playlists and ‘best of’ album compilations for years to come.”

Earlier this week, Sheeran was confirmed on the line-up of iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball .