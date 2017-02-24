Listen to two new remixes of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’, featuring Stormzy and Major Lazer

The Stormzy remix enjoyed its live debut at Wednesday's BRIT Awards

Ed Sheeran has released two official remixes of ‘Shape Of You’, featuring Stormzy and Major Lazer respectively.

Sheeran debuted the Stormzy remix live on stage at The O2 during Wednesday’s (February 22) BRIT Awards, inviting the Croydon MC on stage to perform the new collaboration.

The remixes of ‘Shape of You’ have now been officially released, with the Stormzy remix arriving on the same day that the MC’s debut album, ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, is also released. The second remix has also arrived, which has been helmed by Major Lazer and features vocal contributions from Nyla and Kranium.

Listen to the two new remixes of ‘Shape of You’ below.

Shape of You (Stormzy Remix) Shape of You (Stormzy Remix), an album by Ed Sheeran on Spotify

Shape of You (Major Lazer Remix; feat. Nyla & Kranium) Shape of You (Major Lazer Remix; feat. Nyla & Kranium), an album by Ed Sheeran on Spotify

Ahead of the release of ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, Stormzy discussed his ambition in a recent Guardian interview.

“This album is good, this is incredible, this is heartfelt, this has been put together so well, so strategically, so neatly, so creatively – so respect me the same way you’re going to respect a Frank Ocean or an Adele.

“I find it strange and uncomfortable to aim for anything less than the greatest,” he said. “That doesn’t even make sense for me, that. If I was going to be an engineer or I was going to be a baker or I was going to be a fireman, why would I not aim to eventually be the greatest at my job? I’ve never understood why I should just try and be the best rapper in London, or even the best rapper in the UK. I don’t want to be the best rapper in the UK. I want to be the best artist in the UK.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran will release his third album ‘÷’ in March.