Ed Sheeran shares his views on Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn
'People keep calling me a fucking Tory!'
Ed Sheeran has shared his views on Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn in a new new interview.
The Glastonbury headliner was taking to Q Magazine when he pushed to reveal how he voted in the 2016 EU referendum.
“See, that’s the thing. I don’t get involved in politics,” he replied. “But I will say one thing: I was born a European and I fucking love being a European. You can probably guess my answer from that.”
Later on in the interview, Sheeran was responding to Tweets and social media comments made about him while at Glastonbury when he said: “People on Twitter keep calling me a fucking Tory! I don’t know where that came from. Make it clear that I’m a big Corbyn fan.”
Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.
Wednesday 9 May – Belfast Boucher Playing Fields
Thursday 24 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium
Friday 25 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium
Saturday 26 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium
Sunday 27 May – Manchester Etihad Stadium
Friday 1 June – Glasgow Hampden Park
Saturday 2 June – Glasgow Hampden Park
Sunday 3 June – Glasgow Hampden Park
Friday 8 June – Newcastle St James’ Park
Saturday 9 June – Newcastle St James’ Park
Sunday 10 June – Newcastle St James’ Park
Thursday 14 June – London Wembley Stadium
Friday 15 June – London Wembley Stadium
Saturday 16 June – London Wembley Stadium
Sunday 17 June – London Wembley Stadium
Thursday 21 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium
Friday 22 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium
Saturday 23 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium
Sunday 24 June – Cardiff Principality Stadium