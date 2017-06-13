Ed Sheeran, Stephen Fry and more share touching video in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox

Celebrate her life and unity with 'The Great Get Together'

As the one year anniversary of her tragic death approaches, Ed Sheeran, Stephen Fry and many more have teamed up to share a touching video in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox.

The video comes to promote ‘The Great Get Together’ – a huge nationwide event coming this weekend from June 16-18 to celebrate unity and togetherness throughout the UK.

To promote the event, Ed Sheeran, Stephen Fry, Andy Murray, Bill Nighy and many more have teamed up to share a video listing the many things that bring us together in the UK. As well as listing ‘fish and chips’, Sheeran also shares a touching message about unity.

“I think the things that unite us in the country are the things that are meant to tear us apart,” says Sheeran, “but they actually make us stronger.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“The Great Get Together is inspired by Jo Cox, who was killed on 16 June last year,” reads a statement. “We believe there is a groundswell of people who reject divisive politics and simply want to bring our communities together and celebrate all that unites us. This is our chance.

“As the prime minister said, when she remarked on Jo’s death in her New Year’s message: 2017 represents an opportunity to move forward and “bring this country together, as never before”. Jo’s family and friends came up with the initiative, and The Big Lunch have teamed up with us to move their annual celebration. More than one hundred organisations are now supporting us, see our partners page for the full list!”

They added: “This weekend is inspired by Jo Cox, but we expect people to take part for many different reasons.”

The mother of two and Labour MP for Batley and Spen was killed on June 16 last year, when she was stabbed to death by a lone knifeman. She will be remembered in what is hoped will be 100,000 nationwide events from June 16 to 18.