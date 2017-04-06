Ed Sheeran makes suggestion on how to increase world’s ginger population

"We should get all the ginger people in Brussels together and have one big gangbang"

Ed Sheeran has suggested a way of increasing the world’s population of ginger people.

Speaking in an interview on Studio Brussel, he joked: “We should get all the ginger people in Brussels together and we should all have one big gangbang.”

Sheeran was being asked by the Studio Brussel host how he would go about protecting “an endangered species.” She suggested they procreate, and handed him framed photographs of their future children, saying: “Knowing that you have the ginger gene and I have the ginger gene…” She then handed him her phone number. “It is to save the ginger race.” Watch the interview below.

Last week, a photograph of Ed Sheeran’s two-year-old doppelganger went viral. When presented with an image of Isla Walton during an interview on Good Morning Britain. he replied: “She’s not mine, she’s not mine! I’m telling you! It’s mad the kinds of things that go viral!”

Last week the little girl’s mother, Zoe Walton from Exeter in Devon, responded to her daughter’s new-found internet fame, saying: “I can’t believe how viral it has gone.”

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Sheeran has given songwriting credits to the writers of TLC’s R&B classic, ‘No Scrubs’, because of alleged similarities with his Number One hit ‘Shape Of You’. This week, ’80s favourite Rick Astley has covered ‘Shape Of You’ on his latest tour.

Ed Sheeran goes on tour this month – see dates below.

Dublin, 3 Arena (April 12, 13)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (16, 17)

Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (19, 20)

Manchester, Arena (22, 23)

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (25, 26)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (28, 29)

London, The O2 (May 1, 2)