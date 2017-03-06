Ed Sheeran talks about his unlikely friendship with Brazil football legend Ronaldo

Pair met after singer's Sao Paulo gig in 2015

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he’s struck up an unlikely friendship with former Brazil striker Ronaldo.

The pair met when Sheeran performed in Sao Paulo in 2015 and Ronaldo invited him back to his mansion, where he and his girlfriend Celina Locks showcased a dance routine especially for the singer.

“I met Ronaldo and he came to my concert and invited us to his house which has a club in it,” Sheeran said. “We went there and he showed me my dance routine from the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ video. He had learned it with his girlfriend, which was amazing.”

Sheeran plays Brazil again in May and added: “I get to see [Ronaldo] again, that’s exciting. I really like him. He was so cool. I got a shirt signed from him and it says, ‘To Ed, you fuck. Ronaldo’.”

Thinking out loud is definitely made for us ❤️@ronaldo #Repost @ronaldolima with @repostapp. ・・・ We love you @teddysphotos ! #oursong #thinkingoutloud A post shared by Celina Locks (@celinalocks) on May 1, 2015 at 7:13am PDT

Meanwhile, Sheeran has broken Spotify streaming records with the release of his new album ‘÷’.

His long-awaited third album – his first since June 2014’s ‘x’ – hit both digital and physical shelves last Friday (March 3). Fans responded to the new full-length record positively, while bookmakers quickly moved to post ‘÷’ as one of the favourites to be the biggest-selling album of 2017 in the UK.

