Ed Sheeran tastes like lamb, says synesthete

Ahead of Glastonbury 2017, Kathryn Jackson - who has synaesthesia - has offered her unique take on what some of the leading bands and artists on the bill taste like

Ed Sheeran has been likened to the taste of lamb by a synesthete.

Ahead of Sheeran’s headline performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017 on Saturday (June 24), Kathryn Jackson – whose synaesthesia enables her to taste words as she reads or hears them – has been enlisted by Music Magpie to give her hot take on what some of the leading artists on the Worthy Farm bill this weekend taste like.

Jackson determined that the ‘Shape of You’ artist tasted like lamb, while she compared fellow headliners Foo Fighters to chicken dippers and Radiohead to raisins.

The synesthete – who has a rare form of the condition called lexical-gustatory synaesthesia, which affects less than one in 100,000 people – also said that Stormzy tastes like sherbert and compared Dizzee Rascal to a packet of Refreshers. Biffy Clyro, meanwhile, were likened to the taste of beef.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

See Jackson’s take on some of Glastonbury 2017’s top artists in a handy poster, composed by Music Magpie, below.

Speaking about the campaign, Jackson said she was happy to utilise her condition in this manner to help raise awareness for her type of synaesthesia.

“I’ve had lexical-gustatory synaesthesia my entire life. Sometimes, if a word sounds like a food, that triggers my senses and I can taste it, plus the tastes can also be promoted by childhood memories,” the Nottingham resident said.

“When musicMagpie contacted me to see if I wanted to be part of the site’s Glastonbury campaign, I thought it would be really fun to do whilst also raising awareness of the condition. Music connects everyone, so to have that level of connection via taste was an interesting concept.”

Meanwhile, details of Sheeran’s backstage rider at Glastonbury appear to have been leaked after of his appearance at the festival this weekend.