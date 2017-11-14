Ed Sheeran responds to speculation that Taylor Swift’s ‘Dress’ is about him

Sheeran doesn't think so

Ed Sheeran has responded to speculation that Taylor Swift‘s new song ‘Dress’ was written about him.

Sheeran and Swift are known to be close friends after Sheeran toured with Swift as her opening act during her ‘Red’ tour in 2013. Earlier this year, Sheeran hit out at the “lazy journalism” following reports that they had dated.

Swift released her new album ‘Reputation’ last week (November 10). Following its release, some fans have speculated that Swift refers to Sheeran in the song ‘Dress’, with one lyric, “There is an indentation in the shape of you / Made your mark on me, a golden tattoo”, seen to be an allusion to Sheeran’s hit ‘Shape Of You’.

Speaking in an Instagram livestream with Singapore magazine August Man, Sheeran was asked about the speculation. He replied: “I don’t think it is [about me]. I think if you read into it… it’s not… you know, because she mentions someone with a buzzcut haircut, and I’ve never had a buzzcut haircut.”

Watch in the clip below:

Ed talking about Dress, it’s not about h… Ed talking about Dress, it’s not about him. 🙂

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Sheeran is trying to take Swift to see The Darkness.

Both Sheeran and Swift play the Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball on December 10. The Darkness will be also performing a headline show at The Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on the same day.

“I’m trying to convince her to come and watch The Darkness afterwards, The Darkness are playing that night at Hammersmith or Brixton and I’m trying to convince her to come,” Sheeran told Capital. “I think she’d really dig The Darkness.”