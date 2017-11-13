Ed Sheeran teases new album and reveals if he’ll ever tour with a band

He's looking to the future...

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he’s already thinking about his next album, and there’s nine songs that could potentially make the final cut.

The singer, who released third album ‘Divide’ earlier this year, says that he already has a “rough idea” of what can be expected from the follow up, although it’s constantly changing.

“I’ve got a rough outline of it – I’ve probably got about nine songs that I really like. But that could all change tomorrow if I think of nine new songs to replace them”, he told Time Out.

“There are about forty that I wrote I haven’t used but nine I really like.”

And despite selling out stadiums across the globe on his own, Ed also revealed that he’s finally planning to ditch the loop pedal for a live band by the time his next album comes around.

“There’s definitely a chance. I think I’ll always have a loop pedal in the show but I think I’ll grow a band around it”, he said.

“I think that’s where it’s heading – making a show with lots of different moments where maybe there are two songs with a band and then one song in the middle with the pedal.

“There’ll be all sorts of different things but I think that’s still five years away. I want to play stadiums everywhere using the pedal and once I’ve done that then I’ll go to a band.”

Meanwhile, last week saw Ed finally release the music video for ‘Perfect’, which sees him go all ‘Last Christmas’ as he hangs out on the ski slopes in Hintertux, Austria.

The wintery video follows the track’s story of falling in love with a girl from childhood – played by ‘Beautiful Creatures’ and ‘The Disaster Artist’ actress, Zoey Deutch.