Ed Sheeran teases new album lyrics and reveals title ahead of dropping new music tomorrow

Get ready for '÷'

Ed Sheeran has been teasing fans with lyrics from his upcoming new album, as well as appearing to reveal its title.

Sheeran kicked off 2017 by announcing his returning and revealing that new music will be released at 5am tomorrow (Friday 6 January). Fans have been speculating as to whether it will be a new single or the surprise release of his entire new album. We’ll found out at 5am.

Meanwhile he’s taken to Twitter, appearing to confirm the rumours that it will indeed be titled ‘÷’ as the follow up to ‘+’ and ‘x’ – as well as sharing new lyrics.

So far, we have the lyrics “when I was six years old I broke my leg,” and “the club isn’t the best place to find a lover,” with more teasers expected to follow.

The singer announced his extended break from social media in December 2015, stating that he wanted to focus on recording and “travel the world and see everything I missed”.

Sheeran said that he was “taking a break from my phone, emails and all social media for a while” because he had started “seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes”. “The third album is on its way and is the best thing I have made thus far. See you all next autumn, and thank you for being amazing,” he added.

In October, betting was suspended on Ed Sheeran headlining Glastonbury 2017. Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: “It looks like Ed’s cameo in the latest Bridget Jones film was the clue all along. Punters have piled into his odds at a rate of knots and we’re left with no option but to close the betting for the time being.”