Watch Ed Sheeran, The National and more perform intimate gigs for Give A Home 2017

Over 1000 artists played in cities across the globe in support of the world's refugees

Ed Sheeran and The National were among over 1000 artists to play intimate gigs yesterday (September 20) as part of the worldwide benefit concert series Give A Home 2017.

Over 300 intimate gigs took place across 60 countries, with renowned and breaking artists alike playing in unusual gig spaces in aid of the refugee charity event, which was organised by Sofar Sounds and Amnesty International.

Sheeran was one of the more high-profile acts to play on the day, with the ‘÷‘ artist performing in the home of Holly Branson – daughter of Virgin entrepreneur Richard – in Washington D.C. See footage and pictures from his gig below.

The National, meanwhile, also performed in a living room, with their intimate show taking place in Edinburgh.

Hot Chip performed in a similarly confined space in Hoxton, London.

Cheers to @hannvarr for a great gig. Hot chip were awesome, very different venue tonight from when saw them first time #sofar A post shared by James Lambert (@scuba_lambert) on Sep 20, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Other acts to perform across the day included John Hopkins, Moby and Laura Mvula, while the likes of Emeli Sandé, Nothing But Thieves and Jessie Ware also played for the good cause.

You can donate to Amnesty International here.

