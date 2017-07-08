Second hand tickets for sold-out Ed Sheeran shows are selling at almost ten times their face value.

Tickets for the singer’s 2018 Britain and Ireland tour went on sale this morning. Thousands of fans were left disappointed after the shows sold out within minutes. Further dates were added a few hours ago due to the huge demand.

UK stadium tour sold out this morning so we are adding more dates due to overwhelming demand, keep ya posted x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Now ticket touts on re-sale sites are significantly increasing the face value price of the tickets, with one report stating that one re-seller was attempting to pick up £174,000 for a pair.

Viagogo is currently listing tickets for the Wembley show at up to £528, or £879 as half of a pair. Face value tickets are between £55 and £88.

Sheeran has hit out at “fraud and hideous overpricing” on re-sale sites like Viagogo, urging fans to instead use the face-value re-sale site Twickets. Promoters for the show have commented that anyone without valid ID , the credit card that purchased the tickets, booking information and the tickets themselves will be refused entry at the gates.

Twickets are posting regular new ticket updates on Twitter:

The fast ticket sales follow the musician’s wildly successful turn on the Glastonbury Pyramid Stage a few weeks ago. The singer is scheduled to visit Cork, Belfast, Galway, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, London and Cardiff when he heads out on tour next year.

Ed Sheeran recently denied leaving Twitter due to online trolling, as had been previously reported. The musician explained that he was instead just choosing to “not read anything, except Harry Potter.”