Ed Sheeran and James Blunt ‘to tour together this year’

Blunt will reportedly support Sheeran on his upcoming US tour dates.

Ed Sheeran has reportedly asked James Blunt to join him on his upcoming tour.

Earlier this week it was reported that Sheeran has co-written songs for Blunt’s latest album. Now The Sun reports that Blunt will serve as support act for the singer-songwriter’s US dates.

A source is quoted as saying: “Ed and James have a real laugh together, it’ll be proper madness on tour. James has a good following in the US so he’ll also play some gigs too, acting as a support for his mate.”

Sheeran has now announced his UK and Ireland tour dates for April and May, but US dates have yet to be confirmed.

Getty

The artist’s last tour ran from 2014-15 and included a trio of sold-out dates at London’s 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium.

Sheeran returned earlier this month after a three-year hiatus with two new songs, ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’. The songs have since broken a chart record by entering at Number One and Number Two in the same week. He then announced new album ‘‘÷’, which is pronounced “Divide”.

During a recent interview, Sheeran confirmed that he will appear on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ shortly, and said he wants to show off his rap skills when he does.

In interviews he has also revealed the song he wishes he had kept for himself, and delivered an impromptu cover of the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air theme tune.