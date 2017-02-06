Ed Sheeran to perform at Brit Awards 2017

He joins previously-announced performers The 1975, Robbie Williams, Skepta and Little Mix.

Ed Sheeran is to perform at the Brit Awards 2017.

The singer shared the news on Twitter this morning, and also unveiled an Ed Sheeran emoji for the occasion.

Brit Awards chairman Jason Iley said this morning (February 6): “Ed continues to be one of the most exciting, innovative artists in the world – constantly pushing boundaries with everything he does. This year’s exclusive performance will be a very special moment for the 37th Brit Awards.”

Sheeran is preparing to release third album ‘÷’ on March 3. Tickets for his accompanying world tour went on sale last Thursday (February 2), and fans who missed out took to Twitter to share their disappointment.

Sheeran joins previously-announced Brit Awards performers The 1975, Robbie Williams, Skepta, Bruno Mars, Little Mix and Emeli Sandé.

Last week it was announced that Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis are to host the Brit Awards 2017. They replace Michael Bublé, who sadly confirmed in November that his three-year-old son, Noah, is battling cancer.

This year’s Brit Awards take place at London’s The O2 on February 22. Skepta and David Bowie lead the nominations, while Leonard Cohen has also been nominated posthumously.

The 1975, Kano and Coldplay are among the artists to land two nominations each, while Beyoncé will compete against sister Solange, among others, for the Best International Female prize.